PolySwarm Trading 18.9% Higher This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and approximately $16,152.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00234734 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

