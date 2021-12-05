PowerPool Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.60 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $46.63 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00218712 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,074,686 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

