Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intevac were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 16.1% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 122.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,363 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Intevac during the second quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intevac by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Intevac stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

