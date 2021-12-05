Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 524,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 759,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 364,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 236,260 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

ADVM opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $172.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

