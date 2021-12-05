Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $213,000 Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Pixelworks worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $249.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXLW shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

