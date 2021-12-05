Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $219,000 Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $980.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.09.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.