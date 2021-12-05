Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $204,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

