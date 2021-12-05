Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,395 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 9.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 12.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $2.21 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $203.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.76.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.