Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,927 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MESA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.