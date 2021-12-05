Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,927 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MESA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.40.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
