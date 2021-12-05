Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Priority Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

