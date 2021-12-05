Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

