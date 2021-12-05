Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 54.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,674,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,704,000 after buying an additional 264,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Republic Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,140,000 after purchasing an additional 304,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.