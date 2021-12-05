Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,638 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

