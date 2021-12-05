Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,051 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $62,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $157.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

