ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

PRQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 301,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.31. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.