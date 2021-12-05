Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 179,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 169,125 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.39 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

