Proton Achieves Market Capitalization of $136.86 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $136.86 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00214196 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,302,014,845 coins and its circulating supply is 8,440,729,593 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.