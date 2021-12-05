ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 12,809 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,211 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after acquiring an additional 656,091 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,524,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after buying an additional 380,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

