ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,566 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

