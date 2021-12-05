ProVise Management Group LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

