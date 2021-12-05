PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) dropped 7.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $34.87 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 12,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,111,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Specifically, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $562,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $2,529,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,416 shares of company stock worth $11,349,500 over the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

