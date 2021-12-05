Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 1,421 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pulmonx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

