Pure Gold Mining Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) – Pi Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

Shares of CVE:PGM opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$3.08.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.