PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $341.28

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 341.28 ($4.46) and traded as low as GBX 276.76 ($3.62). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 75,930 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 345.92. The firm has a market cap of £804.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.48.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.