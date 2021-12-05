Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $423.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $528.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

