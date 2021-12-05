Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lowered by Analyst

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NetApp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Amundi bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

