Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $72.10 and last traded at $72.91, with a volume of 6815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.

Specifically, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,758 shares of company stock valued at $18,995,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.70.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

