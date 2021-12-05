Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Greenbrier Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.