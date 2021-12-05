Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

