Quaero Capital S.A. Buys 4,314 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab accounts for about 1.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.25.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.74. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,685 shares of company stock valued at $10,500,357. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

