Quaero Capital S.A. Buys 8,195 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Ameresco makes up about 3.4% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Ameresco worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 265.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ameresco by 73.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after buying an additional 360,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ameresco by 152.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 235,371 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ameresco by 854.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ameresco by 150.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

AMRC opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,857,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.