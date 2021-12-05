RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 261,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

