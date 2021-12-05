Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $706.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 288.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,837 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $2,031,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 109.2% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 128,685 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

