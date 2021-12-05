Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading 10.1% Higher

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.56 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.20 ($0.20). 2,381,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,873,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.80 ($0.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.80 million and a P/E ratio of -38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.80.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guernsey, the United Kingdom.

