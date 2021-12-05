Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $562,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PUBM opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 42.39. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PUBM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
