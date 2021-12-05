Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $562,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PUBM opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 42.39. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUBM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

