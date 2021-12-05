Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $154.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.31. 774,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,196. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $70.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.77.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,722 shares of company stock worth $13,769,319 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

