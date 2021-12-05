Rate3 (RTE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $116,836.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $203,664.31 and $116,836.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00218827 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

