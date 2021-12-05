RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €631.89 ($718.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RAA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €860.00 ($977.27) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €649.00 ($737.50) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €817.40 ($928.86) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($676.16). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €835.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €837.03.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

