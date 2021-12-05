Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.2% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,621 shares of company stock worth $22,885,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $501.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.