Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,234 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 19.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 44.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,078,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

NDAQ stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.39 and its 200 day moving average is $189.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.90 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

