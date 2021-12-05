Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $485,000 Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after purchasing an additional 443,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 86.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $65.81 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

