Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $549,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $878,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $3,572,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $3,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

