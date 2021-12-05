Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

