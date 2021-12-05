Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

WRB stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

