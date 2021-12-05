Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $65.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

