Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

REDD opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.55) on Wednesday. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 408.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 408.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

