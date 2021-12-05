Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $70,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,750 shares of company stock worth $4,583,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

