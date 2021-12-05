Refinable (FINE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. Refinable has a market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.36 or 0.08365921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,991.18 or 0.99495138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00078591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.