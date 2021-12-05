Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $21.30 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,345 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $21,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

CTXS stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

