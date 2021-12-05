Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 28,413 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,413 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 1.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $35,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $157.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

